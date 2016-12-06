We will never stop fighting for your rights to connect and communicate.
But we can't do it without your help. Donate today.
But we can't do it without your help. Donate today.
A Free Press report shows how the digital divide disproportionately impacts people of color. Read more.
Free Press is fighting back every time Trump and corporations threaten people’s rights to connect and communicate. Read more.
Millions of dollars from an FCC auction could produce enormous public benefits. Read more.
Free Press is hiring!
Free Press Statement
People + Policy
= Positive Change for the Public Good